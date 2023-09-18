Top 10 Korean horror movies on OTT platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more that will give you sleepless nights

The best of South Korean horror movies streaming on leading OTT platforms.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

The Call (Netflix)

A woman’s life changes after she gets a call from the past.

Goedam (Netflix)

The shadows and spirits come alive at night in this Korean saga based on urban legends.

A Tale Of Two Sisters (Netflix)

After their mother's death, two sisters must perform an exorcism on their home.

I Saw The Devil (Amazon Prime Video)

A filmmaker sets out to avenge a serial killer after the murder of his pregnant wife.

All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

Students get trapped inside their school after a zombie outbreak creates havoc in the city.

Sweet Home (Netflix)

A boy encounters strange events when he finds the residents in his society are turning into monsters.

Nightmare Teacher (Voot)

A student sets out to unravel the mystery behind his dreams coming true after a new teacher comes to school.

Train to Busan (Amazon Prime Video)

A spine chilling tale about a zombie virus that enters Korea.

The Host (MX Player)

A horror thriller about a monster that emerges from the river and begins attacking people.

The Wailing (MX Player)

A series of mysterious killings take place in a village after the arrival of a stranger.

