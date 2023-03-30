Top 10 Korean horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

There are many Korean horror films which will give you sleepless nights. Here, check out the full list of the same here which is fascinating.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

The Call- Netflix

A woman gets a call from the past. The 116 minute film will time travel you in the past giving you chills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Train To Busan- Amazon Prime Video

From Seoul to Busan in the train, a zombie virus enters Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet Home- Netflix

Residents are trapped in an apartment where they are fighting monsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Host- MX Player

A monster is seen coming from Seoul's Han River and attacking people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nightmare Teacher- Voot

Weird things start to take place at the school. Dreams are seen taking place in real.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goedam- Netflix

During the night spirits come alive in this horror series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alive- Netflix

An unknown infection enters the city and there is only one survivor who is alive, in isolation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kingdom-Netflix

A prince is a hope as a plague takes place in the kingdom land.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All of Us Are Dead-Netflix

A zombie virus outbreak takes place in high school. Students need to find their way out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hellbound- Netflix

People hear assumptions about when they will die. An angel of death comes and kills them right there.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ponniyin Selvan 2: Top 10 highlights from PS1 to refresh your memory before part 2 arrives

 

 Find Out More