Top 10 Korean horror web series on OTT that you should not dare to watch alone
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Revenant on Disney+Hotstar is about a possessed girl and an exorcist. The supernatural thriller will leave you scared and how.
The Guest on Netflix is about a detective, priest and psychic who get together to fight the supernatural evils.
All of us are Dead on Netflix is for all the zombie lovers. It is dark, gory and scary.
Korean horror drama Hellbound on Netflix is about death angels appearing on the planet to take away people.
The Cursed on Netflix is about a girl with psychic abilities helping a journalist decode a shocking case.
Goedam is on Netflix. It is an anthology revolving around mysterious spirits based on Urban legends.
Sweet Home is also on Netflix. It's about humans turning into monsters and a teenager trying to survive.
Possessed on Netflix will leave you scared for days. It is about detective and a psychic joining forces to fight the ghost who has turned a serial killer.
Nightmare Teacher is on Viki. It is about students and their dreams coming true upon the arrival of a new, mystery teacher.
Kingdom is a zombie horror thriller set in the 16th Century. It is on Netflix.
Sell Your Haunted House is on Viki and Netflix. The title itself states that it is full of spooky activities.
Tale of the Nine Tailed is on Viki. It is about a mythical creature trying to save humans from supernatural evils thirsty for human flesh.
