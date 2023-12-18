Top 10 Korean romance dramas to watch with your beloved for cozy Christmas vibe
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Romance is a Bonus Book is about a single mother who reconnects with her childhood friend. What follows is a passionate romance.
Romance is a Bonus Book is on Netflix. It serves as the perfect winter watch during Christmas.
Because This is My First Life is on Viki or Netflix. An overly practical man marries a sweet temperamental girl to keep her as a tenant.
In Netflix's Hometown Cha Cha Cha, a handyman is intent on helping a dentist who's at a crossroads in her life.
Goblin is just perfect for a winter watch! Snuggle up with your partner and fall in love. Watch it on Viki.
Goblin follows the story of a cursed warrior in search of his true love/bride who will break his curse.
When My Love Blooms is one Viki or Netflix. The show is about lovers reuniting after 26 years.
Legend of the Blue Sea can be watched on Viki. The show is a love story between a mermaid and a con man.
While You Were Sleeping is about a woman who gets premonitions and a man who struggles to stop them from coming true. Watch it on Viki.
I’ll Go To You When the Weather is Nice is about a woman moving back to her hometown where she connects with a bookstore owner. Watch it on Viki.
Pinocchio is about a woman who has Pinocchio syndrome. Together, they both fight for justice. It is on ZEE5, Netflix and Viki.
Lucky Romance is about a woman who consults a witch doctor who advises her to sleep with a man from the 80s to save her sister. Watch this rom-com on Viki.
