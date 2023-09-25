Top 10 Korean romantic drama films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Decision To Leave, Always, The Handmaiden and Top 10 Korean romantic drama films you can catch up on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

The Beauty Inside Prime Video

This is a very unusual love story of a man who wakes up as a different man

Decision To Leave MUBI

Park Chan-Wook's movie is a masterpiece starring Hae il Park and Tang Wei

20Th Century Girl Netflix

This is a perfect romance movie to reminisce your teens

Mood Of The Day Prime Video

Love and business come together in this feel good rom-com

On Your Wedding Day Netflix

High school crushes meet years later and rekindle romance

Tune in For Love Netflix

This is a tale of love, growth and separation amongst young lovers is a hit

Double Patty Prime Video

This is the love story of a struggling athlete and a hamburger joint owner

Love And Leashes Netflix

This film with a BDSM angle is there on Netflix

The Handmaiden Prime Video

Park Chan-Wook is the director of this sexy historical romance with loads of thrill

New Year Blues Prime Video

This film has the vibes of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara

Always Prime Video

This love story of a former box and visually challenged woman has b

Love 911 Prime Video

This romantic movie is the fave of BTS' Jungkook

