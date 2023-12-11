Top 10 Korean shows on OTT where villains superseded the good guys
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
The Devil Judge on Netflix is one show with a solid scheming villainvillain
Save Me on Prime Video, MX Player has one of the most menacing smooth baddies
Sky Castle on Netflix has some of the best baddies of Kdramas
Kim Young-Kwang in Netflix's Somebody gave viewers the chills
Penthouse on Netflix is a show full of grey characters
The villain of Netflix's Itaewon Class was different from other K-drama bad guys
Ji Hoon Kim in The Flower Of Evil is hands-down the best Kdrama villain
Fans love Ok Taecyon in Netflix's Vincenzo as much as the main lead
Lim Ji-yeon of The Glory delivered a terrific performance on Netflix show
Fans still remember the past life villain of Goblin
