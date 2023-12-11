Top 10 Korean shows on OTT where villains superseded the good guys

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023

The Devil Judge on Netflix is one show with a solid scheming villainvillain

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Save Me on Prime Video, MX Player has one of the most menacing smooth baddies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sky Castle on Netflix has some of the best baddies of Kdramas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Young-Kwang in Netflix's Somebody gave viewers the chills

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Penthouse on Netflix is a show full of grey characters

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The villain of Netflix's Itaewon Class was different from other K-drama bad guys

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ji Hoon Kim in The Flower Of Evil is hands-down the best Kdrama villain

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans love Ok Taecyon in Netflix's Vincenzo as much as the main lead

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lim Ji-yeon of The Glory delivered a terrific performance on Netflix show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans still remember the past life villain of Goblin

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated must-watch movies of 2023 available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More