Top 10 Korean shows set in Korea's colonial period under Japan

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024

Song Of The Bandits on Netflix starring Kim Nam-Gil is a rebel drama

Pachinko on Apple TV is one of the best Korean historical dramas

Birthday Letter on Asian Wiki is one poignant emotional K-drama

Rustic Period is another historical drama which is a hit

Chicago Typewriter a brilliant underrated show is on WeTV

Bridal Mask on Prime Video is a highly watchable show set in Japanese occupation

Eyes Of Dawn set in Japanese rule is there on some select channels

Netflix show Hymn Of Death is a sad drama set in Japanese rule

Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix is a thriller set in the colonial period

Mr Sunshine on Netflix is one of the best shows set in Japan's colonial rule

