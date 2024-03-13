Top 10 Korean shows set in Korea's colonial period under Japan
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Song Of The Bandits on Netflix starring Kim Nam-Gil is a rebel drama
Pachinko on Apple TV is one of the best Korean historical dramas
Birthday Letter on Asian Wiki is one poignant emotional K-drama
Rustic Period is another historical drama which is a hit
Chicago Typewriter a brilliant underrated show is on WeTV
Bridal Mask on Prime Video is a highly watchable show set in Japanese occupation
Eyes Of Dawn set in Japanese rule is there on some select channels
Netflix show Hymn Of Death is a sad drama set in Japanese rule
Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix is a thriller set in the colonial period
Mr Sunshine on Netflix is one of the best shows set in Japan's colonial rule
