Top 10 Korean supporting actors on OTT shows who are famous globally with Kdrama fans

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

National Halmeoni Kim Young-OK is seen on shows like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and King The Land

Lee Sang-yi was superb in Bloodhounds, HCCC and My Demon

Fans have seen Kim Hae-sook in Gyeongseong Creature, My Demon, Inspector Koo and more

Jo Han-Chul is also a very popular ensemble actor

Yeom Hye-Ran is seen in The Glory, Uncanny Encounter, Alchemy Of Souls

Huh Joon-Ho has charmed viewers in Kingdom, Why Her, Snowdrop and more shows

Park Sung-Woong is famous for his work in Unlock My Boss, The Killing Vote

Cha Chung-Hwa is much loved by all Korean drama fans globally

Jin Seon-Kyu was terrific in Through The Darkness, King The Land and other shows

Kang Ki-Young is another fave of all Korean drama fans

