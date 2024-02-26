Top 10 Korean supporting actors on OTT shows who are famous globally with Kdrama fans
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
National Halmeoni Kim Young-OK is seen on shows like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and King The Land
Lee Sang-yi was superb in Bloodhounds, HCCC and My Demon
Fans have seen Kim Hae-sook in Gyeongseong Creature, My Demon, Inspector Koo and more
Jo Han-Chul is also a very popular ensemble actor
Yeom Hye-Ran is seen in The Glory, Uncanny Encounter, Alchemy Of Souls
Huh Joon-Ho has charmed viewers in Kingdom, Why Her, Snowdrop and more shows
Park Sung-Woong is famous for his work in Unlock My Boss, The Killing Vote
Cha Chung-Hwa is much loved by all Korean drama fans globally
Jin Seon-Kyu was terrific in Through The Darkness, King The Land and other shows
Kang Ki-Young is another fave of all Korean drama fans
