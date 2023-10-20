Top 10 Korean suspense movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Fond of Korean dramas and TV shows? Here is a look at the Top 10 Korean suspense movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Unlocked

This is a cyber crime mystery on Netflix starring Si-Wan Yim

The Call

This psycho thriller on Netflix stars Park Shin-hye in lead role

Time To Hunt

This is a dystopian mystery set in the future where friends plan a heist. It is on Netflix

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

Lee Jung-jae is the main lead of this mystery on Netflix around a cult

Midnight

Wi Ha-Joon plays the role of a serial killer in this movie. It is on Prime Video

I Saw The Devil

This is a superb unmissable Korean thriller on Prime Video

The Wailing

This movie is about a mysterious outbreak in a village, available on Prime Video

Decision To Leave

Decision To Leave on MUBI combines romance and thrill in an engrossing tale

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

This film is a suspense cum action movie on Netflix

Night In Paradise

This movie set on Jeju Island is about a mother and a mobster. It is on Netflix.

