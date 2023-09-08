Top 10 Korean thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms to keep you hooked

The best of South Korean thriller films that are a must-watch on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
A satirically comedic thriller about poverty and the contrast between the rich and the poor.
A mysterious case takes place where dead bodies rise from the dead and are able to talk.
A psychological thriller about one phone call that connects two women 20 years apart and how their lives are changed irrevocably.
A crime action film about two detectives struggling to solve the case of multiple young women being found raped and murdered.
After searching for his three years, a father attempts to track his abducted son through lucid dreams.
A neo-noir crime thriller about a factory worker who kidnaps his former boss' friend's daughter to get ransom and pay for his sister's kidney transplant.
A psychological thriller about a man who chases the truth behind his brother who returns seemingly a different man with no memory of being kidnapped for the past 19 days.
A spine-chilling film about a foreigner's mysterious appearance in a rural village which causes suspicion among the villagers.
A life-threatening hide-and-seek between a psychopathic killer and a deaf woman.
After coming out of prison, a serial killer writes a book taking all responsibility for the murders that took place 17 years ago.
