Top 10 Korean thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms to keep you hooked

The best of South Korean thriller films that are a must-watch on OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Parasite (Prime Video)

A satirically comedic thriller about poverty and the contrast between the rich and the poor.

The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey (Apple TV+, Netflix)

A mysterious case takes place where dead bodies rise from the dead and are able to talk.

The Call (Netflix)

A psychological thriller about one phone call that connects two women 20 years apart and how their lives are changed irrevocably.

Memories of Murder (Prime Video)

A crime action film about two detectives struggling to solve the case of multiple young women being found raped and murdered.

Lucid Dream (Netflix)

After searching for his three years, a father attempts to track his abducted son through lucid dreams.

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (Prime Video)

A neo-noir crime thriller about a factory worker who kidnaps his former boss' friend's daughter to get ransom and pay for his sister's kidney transplant.

Forgotten (Netflix)

A psychological thriller about a man who chases the truth behind his brother who returns seemingly a different man with no memory of being kidnapped for the past 19 days.

The Wailing (Prime Video)

A spine-chilling film about a foreigner's mysterious appearance in a rural village which causes suspicion among the villagers.

Midnight (Netflix)

A life-threatening hide-and-seek between a psychopathic killer and a deaf woman.

Confession of Murder (Netflix)

After coming out of prison, a serial killer writes a book taking all responsibility for the murders that took place 17 years ago.

