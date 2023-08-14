Top 10 Korean thriller movies, web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Explore the captivating world of Korean cinema with these 10 must-watch films that promise gripping stories, unforgettable characters, and cinematic excellence.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

The Handmaiden

A con artist becomes involved in an intricate plot to defraud a wealthy heiress, but emotions and desires complicate their plans.

Old boy

After being inexplicably imprisoned for 15 years, a man is released and seeks revenge while uncovering a disturbing truth.

Mother

A devoted mother goes to extreme lengths to prove her son's innocence when he is accused of a heinous crime.

Bedevilled

A woman seeks refuge on a remote island, only to uncover a horrifying web of abuse and vengeance.

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring

Through the changing seasons, a Buddhist monk guides a young disciple in the path of enlightenment amidst life's challenges.

Parasite

A poor family infiltrates the lives of a wealthy household, but their newfound prosperity comes at a sinister cost.

Forgotten

After his brother's mysterious disappearance, a man unravels a complex conspiracy, leading to shocking revelations.

Train to Bussan

Train to Busan story follows passengers on a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan as they face a sudden and terrifying zombie apocalypse.

I saw the devil

A secret agent seeks ruthless revenge on a sadistic serial killer, descending into a dark cycle of violence.

