Top 10 Korean thrillers to re-watch for perfect adrenaline rush before 2023 ends
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Unlocked follows a woman whose life turns upside down after a man uses her lost phone to track her. Watch it on Netflix.
Oldboy is one of the most loved Korean thriller movies. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Oldboy follows the tale a man held captive is given a second chance but he has to find out his captor to stay alive.
Memories of Murder is on Apple TV+ for rent. It is a fast-paced thriller for fans who love adrenaline-rushing action.
Lucid Dream is a Sci-fi thriller on Netflix about a man who takes up lucid dream technique to find his son who went missing 3 years ago.
Sympathy for Mr vengeance is about a man who kidnaps the daughter of a wealthy industrialist to get money for his sister's treatment.
Sympathy for Mr Vengeance is MubiTV.
Midnight follows the story of a serial killer who plays a cat-and-mouse game with a deaf mother-daughter duo. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Forgotten is about a man who returns home after being abducted for 19 days.
However, his brother is not what he seems. Watch it on Netflix.
A twisted story about a serial killer who connects with his victims from past and present, playing a deadly game. Watch it on Netflix.
A Mother is intent on bringing a killer to justice who wrongly accused her son of a girl's murder. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
I Saw the Devil features shocking graphic violence so you've been warned.
The Korean thriller movie is on Hoopla and Amazon Prime Video.
