Top 10 Korean zombie movies and web series to watch on OTT platforms in August 2023

Korean zombie series and movies have emerged as one of the most popular genres in the recent times. Here are top 10 picks that you must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
A teenage drama about how a high schooler is forced to leave his house and has to face a new reality where his neighbours are turning into monsters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An animated zombie film about a father’s journey to find his daughter amid a deadly zombie outbreak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series follows the residents of a building who are forced to isolate themselves from the rest of the city due to an unidentified virus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fantasy thriller about a zombie who assumes the identity of a private detective to unravel the secrets and mysteries behind his existence due to missing memories of his past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time in which infectious diseases have become the new normal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The deceased king rises and a mysterious plague begins to spread. The prince must face a new breed of enemies to unveil the evil scheme and save his people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A horror film about villagers investigating a mysterious new stranger and the killings that arrive with him where the loved ones are being taken and killed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Korean “real-variety” series about a zombie virus outbreak run amok and who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A superhit South Korean movie about a group of passengers who struggle to survive a zombie apocalypse on their journey from Seoul to Busan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a webtoon by the same name, this zombie apocalypse film follows a bunch of school students who are trapped in their school amidst a zombie virus outbreak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
