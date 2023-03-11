Top 10 last social media posts of Bollywood stars

There are many Bollywood stars whose last post before their demise will make your eyes moist. Here, take a look at the full liast of the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 11, 2023

Sridevi

She had posted a snap of a family wedding she had attended in Dubai before she expired.

Sushant Singh Rajput

SSR had paid a tribute to his mom which was his last post.

Satish Kaushik

The late actor was seen celebrating Holi with his friends and had posted a snap of the same on social media.

KK

The last post of the singer was from his performance at Nazrul Mancha, which was clicked before he passed away.

Irrfan Khan

The late star had posted his silhoutte on Instagram and had quoted Ranier Maria Rilke.

Raju Srivastav

He had poasted a funny video on social media about the pandemic before he was admitted to the hospital.

Saroj Khan

The last note of the veteran choreographer was a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Lata Mangeshkar

Her last tweet was about mourning the demise of social worker Sindutai Sakpal.

Sidhu Moosewala

Before his death, the Punjabi singer had shared his song Devil on social media.

Sidharth Shukla

The last post of the Balika Vadhu star was all about paying respect to the frontline warriors.

