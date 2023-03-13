Top 10 lead stars who have amazing comic timing

We have made a compilation of the list of Bollywood stars who can do very good comedy on the big screen. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023
The actor has entertained us with his films like Desi Boyz, Housefull, Housefull 2, It's Entertainment, Housefull 3 to name a few.
The actor with his comic role in Golmaal franchise made everyone laugh insanely.
His comic timing was crazy in Dilwale, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Main Tera Hero to name a few.
His best comedy film was Chennai Express where his dialogue delivery, expressions and comic timing were on point.
The comic timing of the actor takes you back in time in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.
Ranbir's comic timing was epic in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani opposite Katrina Kaif.
Kartik's comedy in Pyaar ka Punchnama has made the film memorable till today.
His film Chup Chup Ke had serious comedy and Shahid's scenes with Rajpal Yadav were very funny.
His comedy scene with Nana Patekar from the Welcome franchise will make you laugh till you drop.
His best film was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan where the comic timing of the actor was the best opposite Amitabh Bachchan.
