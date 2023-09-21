Top 10 lesser-known comedy movies to watch on OTT for a laugh riot

Add these lesser-known comedy movies to your watchlist for a light daySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
The satirical black comedy film Phas Gaye Re Obama is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu Dasani and Radhika Madan’s action comedy movie is streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is a laugh riot when the lead actress forgets one day of her life. It is available on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Kapoor’s movie is roller coaster ride when his car gets stolen. Watch on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shreyas Talpade and Amrita Arora’s movie Welcome to Sajjanpur is available on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Khemu starrer is a laugh riot when he receives a bag full of money. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Roy Kapur and Anurag Kashyap directorial is available on Apple Tv and Youtube on rent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man moves to Mumbai aspiring to become an actor but his crew mistakenly kidnaps him. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor's film Luv Ka The End is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia and Naseeruddin Shah’s movie Mithya is available on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!