Top 10 lesser-known comedy movies to watch on OTT for a laugh riot

Add these lesser-known comedy movies to your watchlist for a light day

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Phans Gaye Re Obama

The satirical black comedy film Phas Gaye Re Obama is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Abhimanyu Dasani and Radhika Madan’s action comedy movie is streaming on Netflix.

Sunday

The film is a laugh riot when the lead actress forgets one day of her life. It is available on Jio Cinema.

Mere Dad Ki Maruti

Ram Kapoor’s movie is roller coaster ride when his car gets stolen. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Welcome To Sajjanpur

Shreyas Talpade and Amrita Arora’s movie Welcome to Sajjanpur is available on YouTube.

Lootcase

Kunal Khemu starrer is a laugh riot when he receives a bag full of money. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Anurag Kashyap directorial is available on Apple Tv and Youtube on rent.

Filmistaan

A man moves to Mumbai aspiring to become an actor but his crew mistakenly kidnaps him. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Luv Ka The End

Shraddha Kapoor's film Luv Ka The End is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Mithya

Neha Dhupia and Naseeruddin Shah’s movie Mithya is available on Amazon Prime Video

