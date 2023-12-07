Top 10 lesser-known facts about Taylor Swift, the Time's Person of the Year 2023
Taylor Swift concluded a remarkable 2023 by earning the title of Time Magazine's Person of the Year.
Here are some lesser-known facts about the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift you probably didn’t know.
Certain lyrics in Taylor Swift songs mirror messages she wished to text individuals in reality.
Songs crafted by Taylor Swift include works for artists such as Calvin Harris and Little Big Town.
A fan of Friends, Taylor Swift unwinds by watching the show after her concerts.
Each track on her third album, Speak Now, was penned entirely by Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift's childhood was spent on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania with her family.
Taylor wrote a novel titled A Girl Named Girl when she was 14 and her parents still have a copy of it.
Taylor Swift wrote her first song at the age of 12, titled Lucky You.
Before pursuing music, Swift initially wanted to become an actress and appeared in various theater productions.
Before pursuing music, Swift initially wanted to become an actress and appeared in various theater productions. The Pennsylvania-born star has a dedicated exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
Swift is the youngest artist ever to win the Country Music Association Award for Entertainer of the Year.
