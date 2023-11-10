Top 10 lesser known films that are a must watch on Amazon Prime Video
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Newton is about a government servant who is sent to oversee a fair election.
Phans Gaya Re Obama is a satirical black comedy.
Memento is about an insurance investigator Leonard Shelby who relies on notes to find out his wife's killer.
V for Vendetta is a dystopian future Britain, freedom fighter employs terrorist tactics against the oppressive regime.
Karwaan is about the unexpected trip of three people.
Tumbbad is about a family's shrine to the forbidden deity Hastar that leads to unfortunate events.
2001: A space odyssey is about finding a lunar monolith and an advanced supercomputer gets on a journey to uncover its enigmatic source.
Maqbool is an underworld henchman who falls for his boss's mistress.
Manorama Six Feet Under is a gripping thriller with an engaging storyline.
Ankhon Dekhi is about a man who decides to believe what he sees.
