Top 10 lesser known Indian crime series on Netflix, Prime Video, MX Player and more that are high on thrills and drama

If you have exhausted watching all the top-rated and popular web series on leading OTT platforms of India, here are some hidden gems you did like to discover

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Hasmukh

Vir Das' is exceptional in this web series on Netflix full of dark humour

Mohanagar

This Bangladeshi series on Hoichoi is a perfect mix of crime and emotions

Lalbazaar

This series on ZEE 5 is full of suspense, crime and action

The Whistleblower

This series on Sony LIV shows extent of corruption in exam system

Ghoul

Ghoul, one of India's big shows on Netflix is a great watch

Afsos

This Prime Video show is backed by a great performance by Gulshan Devaiah

A Simple Murder

This show on Sony LIV is full of twists and turns

Rahasya Romanch

This series on Hoichoi has come in three seasons and is very intriguing

Taqdeer

This Bangladeshi series on Hoichoi is an underrated gem

Suzhal The Vortex

Aishwarya Rajesh is in fine form in Suzhal The Vortex

