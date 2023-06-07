Top 10 LGBTQIA Movies to watch on OTT this pride month

Take a look at these LGTBTQIA+ movies as it is the pride month.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jun 07, 2023

Moonlight

Moonlight on Amazon Prime Video is about a young African who has to find his identity while experiencing struggle.

Onyo Opalaa

Onyo Opalaa on Moviebuff is about a middle-aged lady widow and how her husband rejects her on the first night of her wedding.

Fire

Fire on Amazon Prime Video is about Radha and Sita married to celibate men. They develop a close bond.

Memories in March

Memories in March on Amazon Prime Video is about a son whi is no more and how the mom is shocked to know the secret.

Aligarh

Aligarh on Amazon Prime Video slams the reinstatement of Section 377.

My Son Is Gay

My Son Is Gay on Amazon Prime Video is about Lakhsmi being shocked after her son Varun ends up being a gay.

Sisak

Sisak is about two men being introduced to one another.

Daayra

Daayra on Justdial is about a lady being assaulted and how a transvestite helps her.

Njan Marykutty

Njan Marykutty on Jio Cinema is one of the best LGBTQ movies to watch out for.

Moothan

Moothan is about superstar Nivin Pauly being a gay.

Queer

There are many movies that have showcased the queer experience.

Favourite

Fans have often mentioned their favourite LGTBTQIA+ movies.

