Top 10 light-hearted Hindi movies on OTT to watch for a chill weekend

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar and more on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film on Amazon Prime Video is an entertaining watch with a strong message.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's movie on Netflix is a fun rom-com.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Watch this movie on Netflix for some spooky entertainment.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

The film boasts of strong cast like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. It is on Netflix.

3 Idiots

Relive your college days with 3 Idiots. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film on Netflix is all about love and dreams.

Sharmaji Namkeen

The film starring Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal on Amazon Prime Video will make you smile.

Dear Zindagi

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's film will make you love yourself. It is on Netflix.

English Vinglish

The film starring Sridevi is a comedy-drama with a life lesson. It is on JioCinema.

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film is on JioCinema. It is about a sperm donor.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The multi-starrer will push you to plan a trip with friends. It is on Netflix.

Munna Bhai MBBS

Watch Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's movie on Amazon Prime Video for a good laugh.

