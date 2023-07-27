Top 10 light-hearted movies on Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms to enjoy the rains

Dear Zindagi and more light-hearted films to watch on rainy days to sit back and chill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt's film is available on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family comedy-drama is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Comedy drama surrounding two married is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh is also a good watch for laughs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film is on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is on Netflix for you to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor's movie is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-starrer film is on Netflix to watch for some entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film is good to watch to feel mushy on rainy days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's film will leave you thoroughly entertained.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!