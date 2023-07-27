Top 10 light-hearted movies on Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms to enjoy the rains

Dear Zindagi and more light-hearted films to watch on rainy days to sit back and chill.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Dear Zindagi

Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt's film is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's family comedy-drama is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Good Newwz

Comedy drama surrounding two married is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh is also a good watch for laughs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film is on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Dhadakne Do

The film is on Netflix for you to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor's movie is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The multi-starrer film is on Netflix to watch for some entertainment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film is good to watch to feel mushy on rainy days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's film will leave you thoroughly entertained.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TRP list Week 29: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 joins Anupamaa and more on Top 10 TV shows list

 

 Find Out More