Top 10 light-hearted Pakistani dramas to break free from emotionally heavy shows

Bored of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other TV shows? watch these Pak shows to break the monotonous drama streak.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Fairy Tale

A middle-class girl wants to be rich quickly. She lands in a lot of goofy situations. Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail starrer is currently airing the second season.

Kuch Ankahi

Kuch Ankahi has lots of layers and some amazing comedy scenes. Kuch Ankahi also highlights a lot of socially relevant issues too. 

Suno Chanda

Arsal and Jiya are a riot, but their families are above and beyond. It’s a goofy ride all along.

Suno Chanda 2

There are two seasons of the show and it is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas ever.

Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi starrer will tug at your heartstrings.

Hum Tum

What happens when two intelligent girls meet two well-mannered boys?

Chupke Chupke

Not just Faazi and Meenu, but other couples will also make you root for them.

Choudhary and Sons

Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf starrer is a romantic comedy-drama which will tickle you silly.

Bulbulay TV show

Bulbulay is the most successful sitcom and the longest-running show as well.

Kaala Doriya

Mahnoor and Asfand belong to rival families and fall in love.

Akbari Asghari

This one is a comical adaptation of Mirat-ul-Uroos wherein two daughters brought up in Delhi are married to two men from Pakistan and their tribulations.   

