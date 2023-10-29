Top 10 light-hearted Pakistani dramas to break free from emotionally heavy shows

Bored of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other TV shows? watch these Pak shows to break the monotonous drama streak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
A middle-class girl wants to be rich quickly. She lands in a lot of goofy situations. Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail starrer is currently airing the second season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kuch Ankahi has lots of layers and some amazing comedy scenes. Kuch Ankahi also highlights a lot of socially relevant issues too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arsal and Jiya are a riot, but their families are above and beyond. It’s a goofy ride all along.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are two seasons of the show and it is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi starrer will tug at your heartstrings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What happens when two intelligent girls meet two well-mannered boys?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just Faazi and Meenu, but other couples will also make you root for them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf starrer is a romantic comedy-drama which will tickle you silly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbulay is the most successful sitcom and the longest-running show as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahnoor and Asfand belong to rival families and fall in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is a comical adaptation of Mirat-ul-Uroos wherein two daughters brought up in Delhi are married to two men from Pakistan and their tribulations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
