Top 10 lip-locks that won Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi the Serial Kisser tag
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
Before Tiger 3, a look at Emraan Hashmi's hot lip locks in films
Emraan Hashmi locked lips with Shella Allen in Crook.
Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat set the screen on fire with their lip locks in Murder.
Emraan Hashmi's best onscreen kiss was with Jacqueline Fernandez in Murder.
Emraan Hashmi's lip lock with Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture became the most talked about.
Emraan Hashmi and Humaima Malik's lip lock in the rain did not disappoint anyone.
Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi's lip lock from Jannat 2 will leave you sweating hard.
Bipasha Basu's liplock with Emraan Hashmi raised the hotness quotient.
Kangana Ranaut's kiss with Emraan Hashmi left everyone shocked.
Tanushree Dutta and Emraan Hashmi's hot kiss in Aashiq Banaya Aapne is still remembered by many.
