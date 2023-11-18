Top 10 lip-locks that won Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi the Serial Kisser tag

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023

Before Tiger 3, a look at Emraan Hashmi's hot lip locks in films

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi locked lips with Shella Allen in Crook.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat set the screen on fire with their lip locks in Murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi's best onscreen kiss was with Jacqueline Fernandez in Murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi's lip lock with Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture became the most talked about.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi and Humaima Malik's lip lock in the rain did not disappoint anyone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi's lip lock from Jannat 2 will leave you sweating hard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu's liplock with Emraan Hashmi raised the hotness quotient.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut's kiss with Emraan Hashmi left everyone shocked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanushree Dutta and Emraan Hashmi's hot kiss in Aashiq Banaya Aapne is still remembered by many.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's 9 sources of income apart from movies

 

 Find Out More