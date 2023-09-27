Top 10 longest running Indian films in theatres ever starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others

Take a look at Bollywood movies that had the longest theatrical run.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer is the longest running film ever in Indian cinemas. It still running at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan starrer had a slow start but later it had reportedly 5 years of theatrical run.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Until Sholay happened Kismet was longest running film. Ashok Kumar and Mumtaz starrer ran 3 and a half years at Roxy Cinema in Calcutta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mughal-e-Azam ran for more than 3 years in Maratha Mandir, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
1949 film Barsaat was Raj Kapoor’s first biggest hit and it ran for 2 years in theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Salman Khan movie is a timeless classic and had the longest run of 50 weeks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This family drama still entertains us and it had the longest run in theaters for 1 year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s romance drama had a theatrical run of 1 year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film had a longest theatrical run of a year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer ran for 50 weeks in theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
