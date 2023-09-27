Top 10 longest running Indian films in theatres ever starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others

Take a look at Bollywood movies that had the longest theatrical run.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer is the longest running film ever in Indian cinemas. It still running at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sholay

Amitabh Bachchan starrer had a slow start but later it had reportedly 5 years of theatrical run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kismet

Until Sholay happened Kismet was longest running film. Ashok Kumar and Mumtaz starrer ran 3 and a half years at Roxy Cinema in Calcutta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mughal-e-Azam

Mughal-e-Azam ran for more than 3 years in Maratha Mandir, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barsaat

1949 film Barsaat was Raj Kapoor’s first biggest hit and it ran for 2 years in theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maine Pyaar Kiya

This Salman Khan movie is a timeless classic and had the longest run of 50 weeks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Aapke Hai Koun

This family drama still entertains us and it had the longest run in theaters for 1 year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohabbatein

Shah Rukh Khan’s romance drama had a theatrical run of 1 year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film had a longest theatrical run of a year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raja Hindustani

Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer ran for 50 weeks in theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa dethrones Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Checkout the Top 10 TV shows of the week

 

 Find Out More