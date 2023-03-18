Top 10 looks of Rashmika Mandanna that prove she's a summer siren no one can resist

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is setting high summer goals in these photos. Take a look

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023

Checkered

Rashmika is setting summer goals in a checkered pink and white summer ensemble

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dive Ready

Rashmika Mandanna is already getting us in the summer mood

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Floral

Rashmika Mandanna leaps right onto a summer day in this floral dress

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vacation

Rashmika Mandanna is setting major summer vacation goals

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Summer Vibes

Mission Majnu actress looks pretty in this cute dress

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Co-ord set

The actress is beating summer blues in this co-ord set

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashionista

The actress looks hot in the lime green blazer dress

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hot Chic

She is an absolute fashionista slaying in her best summer outfits

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cute

Rashmika Mandanna looks delightful in this frame

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Denim Love

The actress looks chic in this denim outfit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Top 10 cutest moments with Jeh Ali Khan

 

 Find Out More