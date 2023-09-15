Top 10 mafia based Indian movies and series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These web series and movies about mafias and gangsters are dark, gritty and edgy.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

The Amazon Prime Video web series starring Kay Kay and Menon and more is a period drama that highlights the rise of crime and mafias in Bombay post-Independence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld

The documentary on Netflix is reportedly based on rise in underworld dons in 1990s in Mumbai, encounter cops and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns and Gulaabs

Netflix's latest release Guns and Gulaabs is a fictional story about opium dealers in Gulaabgunj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangbaaz

The web series on Zee5 is said to be based on gangster Shri Prakash Shukla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun starrer on Amazon Prime Video is about a daily wage earner growing up to be the biggest smuggler of red sandalwood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

The film starring Ajay Devgn is said to be loosely based on Haji Mastan. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2

The film has Yash as a gangster who is also a saviour of those stuck in f Kolar Gold Fields. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur directed by Anurag Kashyap is a two-part gangster drama. And both are highly acclaimed. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shootout at Lokhandwala

The film is based on the rise of gangster Maya Dolas and the shootout that took place between his gang and Mumbai Police. It is on JioCinema and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur

Mirzapur is yet another mafia-based series that is a must watch. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala

In the film Kaala, Rajinikanth is seen as the lord/gangster of Dharavi. The film is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

The web series on Disney+Hotstar is about women running a drug cartel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jailer, Jawan does not help Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi; Thalapathy Vijay continues to dominate Most Popular Tamil stars list 

 

 Find Out More