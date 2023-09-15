Top 10 mafia based Indian movies and series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These web series and movies about mafias and gangsters are dark, gritty and edgy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
The Amazon Prime Video web series starring Kay Kay and Menon and more is a period drama that highlights the rise of crime and mafias in Bombay post-Independence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The documentary on Netflix is reportedly based on rise in underworld dons in 1990s in Mumbai, encounter cops and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's latest release Guns and Gulaabs is a fictional story about opium dealers in Gulaabgunj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series on Zee5 is said to be based on gangster Shri Prakash Shukla.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun starrer on Amazon Prime Video is about a daily wage earner growing up to be the biggest smuggler of red sandalwood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Ajay Devgn is said to be loosely based on Haji Mastan. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has Yash as a gangster who is also a saviour of those stuck in f Kolar Gold Fields. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur directed by Anurag Kashyap is a two-part gangster drama. And both are highly acclaimed. Available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on the rise of gangster Maya Dolas and the shootout that took place between his gang and Mumbai Police. It is on JioCinema and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirzapur is yet another mafia-based series that is a must watch. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the film Kaala, Rajinikanth is seen as the lord/gangster of Dharavi. The film is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series on Disney+Hotstar is about women running a drug cartel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
