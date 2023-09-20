Top 10 Mahesh Bhatt films every film fan should watch

On Mahesh Bhatt's birthday, here's a look at his top films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt celebrates his birthday on September 20.

Top films

On his birthday, here's a look at top films made by the ace filmmaker. Some are even inspired from his life.

Arth

The movie starring Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and others is said to be inspired from his affair with Parveen Babi. It is on MXPlayer and YouTube.

Saaransh

Saaransh is one of the finest films by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie marked Anupam Kher's debut. It is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about the struggle of elderly post son's demise.

Daddy

Starring Pooja Bhatt, the story is of a daughter whose father is an alcoholic.

Zakhm

This Mahesh Bhatt's film is said to be inspired from his own life. It is on Amazon Prime Video. The film is about communal riots.

Naya Daur

Naya Daur starring Rishi Kapoor and others also marks Mahesh Bhatt's fine work. It is about class differentiation.

Aashiqui

Mahesh Bhatt's most famous and successful film is Aashiqui that released in 1990. It starred Anu Aggarwal and Rahul Roy.

Kabzaa

Mahesh Bhatt's film with Sanjay Dutt in the lead is about a gangster looking to change his path. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt directed by Mahesh Bhatt received huge appreciation from all. It is a love story.

Sadak

Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak is still a favourite of many. The film is about a taxi driver falling in love with a sex worker.

Sir

Sir movie again had Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja playing the leading role.

