Top 10 makeup tips you can learn from Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has won our hearts with her acting chops. Here is her makeup routine which you should follow to look like a 'sundari'. Check it out.Source: Bollywood
You need to have a good skincare routine and for the same, you need to remove the same at night, with a good makeup remover and then clean off the face.Source: Bollywood
Use a bit of mascara, and kajal on the lash line like Kriti and smudge the same. Keep the rest of the face glossy, so that it does not look very messy.Source: Bollywood
Sanon always prefers wearing a bold lipstick. It gives a good dramatic look to the entire outfit.Source: Bollywood
Kriti likes to use a liquid blush to highlight her cheekbones. She gets a natural look with the same.Source: Bollywood
It is time to again wear masks while going out. Let your eyes do the talking with a pretty blue eyeshadow which you can wear for all occasions.Source: Bollywood
If you get a haircut that can result in a lot of changes in the way you look and feel about yourself.Source: Bollywood
The actress believes in the philosophy of cleansing, toning and moisturising before applying any makeup.Source: Bollywood
The diva likes to apply sunscreen and indulges in the same when she heads out.Source: Bollywood
The actress in her makeup routine ensures that she moisturises her skin so that it is not devoid of nourishment.Source: Bollywood
If you want your skin to look glowy with makeup then you need to hydrate yourself so that your body is detoxified of toxins.Source: Bollywood
