Top 10 Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's pictures that made fans follow in love with their bond
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 29, 2024
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were once the IT couple of Bollywood.
They were all about love and romance. They often shared mushy pictures on social media.
Malaika Arora had made their relationship official in the year 2019. It was on Arjun's birthday that she shared the picture.
Since then, they spoke about life with each other and much more. Malaika once called him her best friend and best boyfriend too.
Often fans asked them about wedding and more. However, they always maintained that they will take the plunge when the time is right.
Arjun-Kapoor-and-Malaika-Arora 3
However, the fans are quite sad as Arjun has confirmed the breakup. In a video, reportedly, he said 'I am single'.
The breakup rumours had been doing the rounds of social media for a while now. But it is only now that it has got confirmed.
Despite the breakup, when Malaika Arora's father passed away, Arjun Kapoor stood by her like a rock bottom.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor did make for a beautiful couple though but destiny had different plans.
