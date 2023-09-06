Top 10 Malayalam action films to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and other OTT platforms in September 2023

Action-packed Malayalam movies that will surely give you the adrenaline rush.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Ranam (Disney+ Hotstar)

A mix of crime, action, drama and romance to keep you hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angamaly Diaries (Netflix)

Based on true incidents, a story about a man who forms an entrepreneurial squad of his own and gets involved in the world of crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaraattu (Prime Video)

Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu or simply Aaraattu is about an influential 'goon' stepping into an illegal conversion of an 18-acre paddy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abrahaminte Santhathikal (Zee5)

An honest police officer’s brother gets arrested for false murder charges. Will he be able to serve justice?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action Hero Biju (Disney+ Hotstar)

Based on the life of a realistic police officer, the film is about a young police officer and his personal and professional life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucifer (Prime Video)

When a political godfather dies, several leaders rise up to take his place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaduva (Disney+ Hotstar)

A young rubber planter gets into an intense rivalry with a high ranking officer which lands him in prison.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kammaati Paddam (Disney+ Hotstar)

Based on true events, the film is about marginalized people and how industrialization in Kochi changed their lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mikhael (Prime Video)

A mass action entertainer that demonstrates the value of family relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pulimurugan (Disney+ Hotstar)

An invincible hunter’s quest to protect his village from man-eating tigers and drug mafia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan and more upcoming crime thrillers releasing on OTT, theatres in September 2023

 

 Find Out More