Top 10 Malayalam movies on OTT with the highest rating on IMDb

Hridayam, Pada, Freedom Fight and more 10 Malayalam movies on OTT platforms that has received highest rating on IMDb.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam  

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has got 8.8 ratings on SonyLiv.

Bhoothakaalam  

This film has got 7.5 ratings and can be watched on Sony Liv.

Freedom Fight 

This film has got 7.5 ratings and is available on the Sony Liv.

Hridayam  

This film has got 8.1 ratings and is on Disney+Hotstar platform.

Jana Gana Mana 

Jana Gana Mana has received 8.3 ratings and is available on Netflix.

Meppadiyan   

Meppadiyan has got 7.2 ratings and is available on Amazon prime video.

Oruthee

Oruthee has got 7.6 ratings and can be viewed on Amazon prime video.

Bheeshma Parvam

This film has managed to grab 7.7 ratings and can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.

Pada

Pada has got 7.8 rating on Amazon Prime Video.

Padavettu 

Padavettu has achieved 7.8 ratings and is available on Netflix.

