Top 10 Malayalam thrillers to watch on OTT platforms in September 2023

Here's our top picks for Malayalam thrillers that ensure mind blowing twists and intriguing plots.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Varathan

Fahadh Faasil’s action thriller is about a couple as they encounter a new set of challenges after moving from Dubai to Kerala.

Nayattu

The National Award winning political survival thriller about 3 police officers who become pawns for unscrupulous lawmakers and are framed in an incident amid political elections.

Joseph

An investigation thriller about Joseph, a retired police officer who is known for his investigative prowess who unexpectedly gets pulled into a criminal case after the death of his wife.

Joji

A criminal drama about Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family who aspires to become a super wealthy NRI.

Grandmaster

Mohanlal’s action-thriller revolves around a man who lives alone in a dark and violent city. Even with crime occurring all around him, he withdraws from all responsibility and lives quietly.

Drishyam

The blockbuster criminal drama that led to multiple remakes across languages, the film revolves around a man and his mission who leaves no stone unturned to protect his family.

C U Soon

A screenlife mystery thriller about Jimmy who meets Anu on an online dating website and decides to marry her. His mother then entrusts his cousin Kevin to get more details about Anu.

Anjaam Pathira

The police are on the trail of a serial killer, but with the victims being fellow officers, will they be able to catch the killer and solve the case in time?

12th Man

Mohanlal’s mystery-thriller revolves around the lives of 12 friends, who are at a bachelor's party and how their life changes after an unknown phone call and a death while a policeman unravels the mystery.

7th day

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s superhit neo-noir action thriller film is based on a chance encounter between a man and two youths that lead to a series of mysterious events.

