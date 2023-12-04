Top 10 mind-bending Bollywood movies that'll leave you speechless on Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Andhadhun (Netflix) - A visually engaging thriller with a blind pianist entangled in a mysterious murder.
Drishyam (Amazon Prime Video) - A gripping thriller involving a family's struggle to protect themselves from a crime.
Kahaani (Zee5) - A woman's quest to find her missing husband amidst intrigue and suspense.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (Amazon Prime Video) - A psychological crime thriller centered around a mysterious death investigation.
Ghajini (Amazon Prime Video) - Revolves around a man with short-term memory loss seeking revenge for his girlfriend's murder.
Raman Raghav 2.0 (Zee5) - A dark and disturbing portrayal of a psychopathic killer's crimes.
A Wednesday! (Netflix) - An intense drama about a common man's plan to expose a terrorist.
Tumbbad (Amazon Prime Video) - Blends horror and fantasy in a story about greed, mythology, and curses.
Ugly (Netflix) - A dark thriller that unfolds after a young girl goes missing.
Special 26 (Apple TV) - Based on true events, a heist thriller featuring fake CBI officers.
