Top 10 mind bending sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
The Matrix follows the story of Neo who discovers the truth about reality and joins a rebellion against sentient machines controlling humanity. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Blade Runner 2049 is about a blade runner who uncovers a long-buried secret that leads him to find a former blade runner missing for 30 years. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A thief enters people's dreams to steal information in this mind-bending tale of subconscious espionage. Watch Inception on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arrival is a tale of a linguistics professor who leads a team to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors and decipher their intentions. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young programmer is selected to evaluate the human qualities of a highly advanced humanoid AI. Watch Ex machina on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The lines between reality and illusion blurs when two magicians engage in a bitter rivalry. Watch The Prestige on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Upgrade is the story of a man who is left paralyzed after a brutal mugging. But an experimental computer chip implant grants him extraordinary abilities. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A military officer finds himself trapped in a time loop during a war against alien invaders. Watch Edge of Tomorrow on Netflix
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Annihilation, the story of a biologist joins an expedition into a disaster zone where the laws of nature seem to be distorted. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A team of astronauts embarks on a mission through a wormhole in search of a new habitable planet for humanity's survival. Stream Interstellar on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Singham Again, Kalki 2898 AD and more Top 10 highly anticipated upcoming new movies of 2024
Find Out More