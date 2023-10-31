Top 10 mind boggling movies on OTT you will not understand at first watch

Christopher Nolan's masterpiece delves into dreams within dreams, blurring the line between reality and the subconscious.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap's directorial is an intellectual film that needs multiple viewings to understand the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A dark and surreal film that blurs the boundaries between reality and the supernatural, leaving audiences with a sense of enigma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A thought-provoking philosophical film that explores deep questions about identity, morality, and existence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A space odyssey that explores theoretical physics and the human condition on a cosmic scaleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Stanley Kubrick's visually stunning masterpiece that delves into human evolution, extraterrestrial life, and the future of mankind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mind-bending thriller where the narrative unfolds in reverse, challenging viewers' perception of time and memory.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Taapsee Pannu Dobaaraa challenges reality and perceptions with a time loop narrative.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet set in Kashmir, it's rich in symbolism and may require multiple viewings to grasp all the nuances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A complex narrative that explores identity, conformity, and the search for self-expression.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
