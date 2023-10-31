Top 10 mind boggling movies on OTT you will not understand at first watch

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Inception - Amazon Prime Video

Christopher Nolan's masterpiece delves into dreams within dreams, blurring the line between reality and the subconscious.

No Smoking - JioCinema

Anurag Kashyap's directorial is an intellectual film that needs multiple viewings to understand the film.

Donnie Darko - Amazon Prime Video

A dark and surreal film that blurs the boundaries between reality and the supernatural, leaving audiences with a sense of enigma.

Ship of Theseus - Apple TV and Youtube

A thought-provoking philosophical film that explores deep questions about identity, morality, and existence.

Interstellar - Amazon Prime Video

A space odyssey that explores theoretical physics and the human condition on a cosmic scale

2001: A Space Odyssey - Amazon Prime Video

Stanley Kubrick's visually stunning masterpiece that delves into human evolution, extraterrestrial life, and the future of mankind.

Memento - Amazon Prime Video

A mind-bending thriller where the narrative unfolds in reverse, challenging viewers' perception of time and memory.

Dobaaraa - Netflix

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Taapsee Pannu Dobaaraa challenges reality and perceptions with a time loop narrative.

Haider - Netflix

An adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet set in Kashmir, it's rich in symbolism and may require multiple viewings to grasp all the nuances.

Tamasha - Netflix

A complex narrative that explores identity, conformity, and the search for self-expression.

