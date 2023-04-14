Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have the coolest mom-in-laws

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2023

Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor is pretty cool. The duo always praise one another.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a warm bond with her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan.

Rani Mukerji shares a great relationship with her mother-in-law Pamela Chopra who is called a 'lovely' girl by Pamela.

Shilpa Shetty loves to gossip about Raj Kundra with her mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra.

Kajol has often called her mom-in-law Veena Devgan partner in crime.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore cannot stop talking about one another at events. They share a strong rapport.

Kajal Aggarwal has often revealed in her posts, that she is grateful for having her mom-in-law.

Katrina Kaif is the apple of Veena Kaushal, her mom-in-laws eyes.

Kiara Advani mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra finds her the cutest.

Sameera Reddy has often called her 'saasu' Manjri Varde darling. She has done a series called Messy Mama with her mom-in-law.

