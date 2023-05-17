Mouni Roy's latest vacation pics will give you wanderlust
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Mouni Roy keeps posting hot pictures from her vacation diaries. As of now the diva is chilling in Italy.
Here, check out the hottest vacation snaps of the Brahmastra actress.
Mouni wore a sexy white bra with a deep neckline and a sarong.
Mouni was seen enjoying scenic Italy in skimpy attire.
Mouni loves keeping her tresses open and give jaw-dropping poses.
Mouni loves wearing pink bikinis when in Thailand with a cap.
When in Goa Mouni chills like aboss babe with glares.
Mouni is a beach girl and loves spending time on shacks when in Goa.
The actress here is shelling out bohemian look as she parties during her vacation in Goa.
Mouni loves sipping coconut water when in Maldives.
Unwind like Mouni in Dubai.
This snap is from Mouni's Sri Lanka diaries.
