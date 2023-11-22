Top 10 Monster movies on Amazon Prime, Netflix and more OTT for adventure and thrill lovers
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
The Godzilla series on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is a must-watch.
Pan’s Labyrinth is a magical world full of mythical beings. Watch it on ZEE5.
In Prometheus, two scientists discover unimaginable horrors on an expedition.
Watch Prometheus on Disney Plus Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.
Venom is one of the most popular villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar
The Alien movie series is available on Disney Plus Hotstar. It promises thrilling rides.
The Mist is about an invasion of bloodthirsty monsters after a storm. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Jurassic World or the Jurassic Park movies will entertain you throughout.
Jurassic Park movies can be watched on Netflix, JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video
The Kong movies are a treat and will hit you with nostalgia. Watch it on JioCinema.
Pacific Rim talks about war between humans and sea monsters. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
An explosion awakens ancient mountain Trolls. It is invigorating. Watch Troll on Netflix.
