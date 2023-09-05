Top 10 most acclaimed Korean dramas of 2023 on various OTT platforms that you cannot miss

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Bloodhounds

This is said to be most impressive K-Drama after Squid Game and D.P. The Jason Kim show is on Netflix.

The Glory

Song Hye Kyo has left global audience mesmerized with her work in this Netflix show

Pay Back: Money and Power

This show is there on Prime Video. Lee Sun-kyun, Moon Chae-won play the main characters.

Divorce Attorney Shin

The family show is on Netflix. On the show, a music genius suddenly becomes a lawyer

Dr Romantic 3

This show is there on Hotstar. The whole franchise is very popular

Crash Course In Romance

The show is there on Netflix. Jeon Do-yeon plays the main role.

One Day Off

The show is available on Prime Video and Viki+. It is the story of a girl Ha Kyung

Queen Of Masks

This show is about a woman's revenge. You can watch it on Viki+ in some nations

Big Bet Part 2

This acclaimed show is on Disney + Hotstar. It is about a man who builds a gambling empire

Queenmaker

Kim Hee-ae and Min So-Ri play main roles in this show about political campaigning. It is on Netflix

