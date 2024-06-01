Top 10 most addictive K-pop girl groups to listen to in 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 01, 2024
BLACKPINK was formed in 2016, they're a global sensation with hits like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, winning everyone’s hearts.
NEWJEANS debuted in 2022 with Hype Boy and gained rapid success after that.
IVE debuted in 2021 with hits like Kitsch and I Am, achieving remarkable success.
TWICE was formed in 2015 and has several hits like Cheer Up that topped the charts.
AESPA debuted in 2020, pioneering the metaverse concept, with hits like Next Level.
GIRLS' GENERATION debuted back in 2007 and are well known for Gee.
(G)I-DLE debuted in 2018, known for various hit songs like Tomboy and more.
RED VELVET made their debut in 2014 and are well known for Red Flavor.
BABYMONSTER debuted last year and made a name for themselves with songs like Batter Up.
