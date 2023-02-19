Top 10 most-awaited Hindi new movie releases

There have been many Bollywood movies that fans have been waiting for the release. Check out the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2023
According to OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, Allu Arjun's and Rashmika Mandanna's sequel to Pushpa movie is much awaited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It will be interesting to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back in the Tiger franchise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SKR with Nayanthara will be seen in Atlee's direction where a man is punished for a mistake he did not do.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie of Prabhas is much awaited as it is a story about a gang leader keeping his promise to his dying friend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's movie is also much awaited as it is exciting to know the story of two siblings who need to wait before their bachelor brother gets married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's Dunki reportedly will be about a Punjabi guy whose immigration has been to Canada.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will showcase the story of Ramayan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Anand directed Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan will be India's first aerial action movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone magnum opus movie has totally left everyone intrigued.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together for the first time in the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
