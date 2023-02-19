Top 10 most-awaited Hindi new movie releases

There have been many Bollywood movies that fans have been waiting for the release. Check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2023

Pushpa 2 The Rule

According to OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, Allu Arjun's and Rashmika Mandanna's sequel to Pushpa movie is much awaited.

Tiger 3

It will be interesting to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back in the Tiger franchise.

Jawan

SKR with Nayanthara will be seen in Atlee's direction where a man is punished for a mistake he did not do.

Salaar

This movie of Prabhas is much awaited as it is a story about a gang leader keeping his promise to his dying friend.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's movie is also much awaited as it is exciting to know the story of two siblings who need to wait before their bachelor brother gets married.

Dunki

SRK's Dunki reportedly will be about a Punjabi guy whose immigration has been to Canada.

Adipurush

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will showcase the story of Ramayan.

Fighter

Siddharth Anand directed Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan will be India's first aerial action movie.

Project K

Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone magnum opus movie has totally left everyone intrigued.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together for the first time in the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film.

