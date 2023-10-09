Top 10 most-awaited sequels that will break box office collection records

A look at sequels of hit films that are highly-awaited. Tiger 3, Kantara 2 and more.

Nikita Thakkar

Oct 09, 2023

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan

All the Salman Khan fans are super excited as Tiger 3 release is around the corner. The action film will release on November 10, 2023.

Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn

Singham is a hit franchise and its next instalment is in the pipeline. The movie is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun

We have already seen Allu Arjun aka Pushpa's power at the box office. The second instalment is expected to break many records with its collection. It will clash with Singham Again.

Kantara 2 starring Rishab Shetty

Kantara received wide critical and commercial acclaim. Now, Rishab Shetty is making Kantara 2 with a much larger budget.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan

Kartik has proved that he is a bankable star. Well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is much-awaited and hopefully it will work well at the box office.

Welcome to the Jungle

There is a great buzz around Welcome To The Jungle due to its starcast. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are not a part of the film. Fans are eager to see how the film performs without these two.

Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3 starring Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and more is in the making. However, it is progressing at a slow pace.

Aashiqui 3 starring Kartik Aaryan

Aashiqui 3 is also on the cards with Kartik Aaryan playing the lover boy. Aashiqui has been a hit franchise and the same is expected form part 3.

Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and more

The fifth instalment of Housefull has also been announced. The movie is expected to release on November 1, 2024.

RRR 2 directed by Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli has confirmed that his father is working on RRR 2 script. More details are yet awaited but we bet, the film will be a major box office success.

Gadar 3 starring Sunny Deol

We saw how Gadar 2 roared at the box office and made massive money. There is an anticipation for Gadar 3 but official confirmation is yet to come.

Jawan 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan

The ending scene of Jawan left fans wondering if Jawan 2 is in the making. Fans are more than eager to see a spin off of Vikram Rathore.

