Top 10 most-awaited sequels that will break box office collection records

A look at sequels of hit films that are highly-awaited. Tiger 3, Kantara 2 and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
All the Salman Khan fans are super excited as Tiger 3 release is around the corner. The action film will release on November 10, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham is a hit franchise and its next instalment is in the pipeline. The movie is slated to release on August 15, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have already seen Allu Arjun aka Pushpa's power at the box office. The second instalment is expected to break many records with its collection. It will clash with Singham Again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara received wide critical and commercial acclaim. Now, Rishab Shetty is making Kantara 2 with a much larger budget.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik has proved that he is a bankable star. Well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is much-awaited and hopefully it will work well at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is a great buzz around Welcome To The Jungle due to its starcast. Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are not a part of the film. Fans are eager to see how the film performs without these two.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri 3 starring Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and more is in the making. However, it is progressing at a slow pace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aashiqui 3 is also on the cards with Kartik Aaryan playing the lover boy. Aashiqui has been a hit franchise and the same is expected form part 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fifth instalment of Housefull has also been announced. The movie is expected to release on November 1, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli has confirmed that his father is working on RRR 2 script. More details are yet awaited but we bet, the film will be a major box office success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We saw how Gadar 2 roared at the box office and made massive money. There is an anticipation for Gadar 3 but official confirmation is yet to come.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ending scene of Jawan left fans wondering if Jawan 2 is in the making. Fans are more than eager to see a spin off of Vikram Rathore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
