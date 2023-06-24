Top 10 most awaited upcoming big budget movies that would make 2023 and 2024 blockbuster year
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Made at a budget of Rs 500 crore Project K is scheduled to release on 12th January 2024.
Tiger 3 made at a budget of RS 350 crore is expected to hit theaters in 2024.
Pushpa 2 budgeted at Rs 250 crore will release in 2024.
Prabhas next big budget starrer is Salaar made at approximately Rs 250 crore.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan budgeted RS 280 crore and may release later this year.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal scheduled to release on 11th August is made at a budget of Rs 100 crore.
Reportedly, Jawan is budgeted at Rs 200 - 250 crore. It will hit theaters on 7th September 2023.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Fighter is being made at a budget of approx Rs 250 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is said to be made at a budget of Rs 100 crore. It is scheduled to release on 22nd December.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Premi Kahani is made with a budget of Rs 60-70 Crores. It will release on 28th July 2023.
