Top 10 Most Beautiful Actresses of Bollywood 2023

We have made a compilation of the list of prettiest actresses of Bollywood who rose to fame this year with their work.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Deepika Padukone

The actress lately was a presenter at the Oscars 2023 and is one of the prettiest stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra actress is one of the highest-paid stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

The actress has gained the love of her fans with her killer performances in Bollywood movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The desi girl has created a mark in the Bollywood and Hollywood industries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

The actress who got married a while ago to Sidharth Malhotra is totally born with good looks and acting skills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor

The Ek Villain actress is the prettiest and is known for her acting chops and killer looks as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

The Mimi star has received the Best Actress Award.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan

The Kedarnath actress has soared high in her career and has gained many awards for her work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

The actress has received many awards and has done good films like Sanju, Sui Dhaaga to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi

The Canadian diva is best known for her dance in Bollywood and was seen in Street Dancer 3D to Thank God, to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 most enchanting looks that can be your screensaver

 

 Find Out More