Top 10 most beautiful Bollywood movies that are shot in Europe
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
Jab Harry Met Sejal was shot in various locations in Europe like Prague, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lisbon, and Budapest. Watch on Netflix.
Tiger Zinda Hai was shot in some of the cities in Austria for the breathtaking shots in the snow. Watch on Prime Video.
War was one of the most awaited and partially because of the places it was shot at - Porto, Portugal, the Arctic Circle in Finland, and Positano Beach, Italy. Watch on Prime Video.
Bang Bang was also shot in some real beautiful places like Santorini in Greece for the music videos and Prague, Czech Republic. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara is about a 3 week trip to Spain where a group of friends enjoy the culture while also trying to overcome their biggest fears, watch on Netflix.
Namastey London as you would expect does indeed take place in London, it is one of the timeless movies that can be rewatched. On Prime Video.
Befikre was shot in Paris, France. The beautiful backdrop adds to the movie but the script doesn’t offer a lot as it just seems like a normal romance story, also on Prime Video.
PK also had some of its scenes shot in Bruges, Belgium adding to the work of art that movie is already, watch the movie on Netflix.
Queen follows the story of a girl who goes on a Honeymoon alone, the destinations included, Paris and Amsterdam. Stream on Netflix.
Rockstar is about a musician with a broken heart who gave his soul to his music, shot in Prague, Czech Republic. It is a must watch for all the music lovers. On JioCinema.
