Top 10 most beautiful Bollywood movies that are shot in Europe

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023

Jab Harry Met Sejal was shot in various locations in Europe like Prague, Amsterdam, Vienna, Lisbon, and Budapest. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai was shot in some of the cities in Austria for the breathtaking shots in the snow. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War was one of the most awaited and partially because of the places it was shot at - Porto, Portugal, the Arctic Circle in Finland, and Positano Beach, Italy. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bang Bang was also shot in some real beautiful places like Santorini in Greece for the music videos and Prague, Czech Republic. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara is about a 3 week trip to Spain where a group of friends enjoy the culture while also trying to overcome their biggest fears, watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Namastey London as you would expect does indeed take place in London, it is one of the timeless movies that can be rewatched. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Befikre was shot in Paris, France. The beautiful backdrop adds to the movie but the script doesn’t offer a lot as it just seems like a normal romance story, also on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK also had some of its scenes shot in Bruges, Belgium adding to the work of art that movie is already, watch the movie on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen follows the story of a girl who goes on a Honeymoon alone, the destinations included, Paris and Amsterdam. Stream on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rockstar is about a musician with a broken heart who gave his soul to his music, shot in Prague, Czech Republic. It is a must watch for all the music lovers. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Silk Smitha biopic: Here's why Chandrika Ravi is a perfect fit for the role

 

 Find Out More