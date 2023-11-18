Top 10 most beautiful Korean Drama actresses who are more gorgeous than Bollywood beauties
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
Kim Jisoo started her career in 2016. Some of her most well-known projects include The Producers and Snowdrop.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chae Soo Bin was born on July 10, 1994, and started her career in 2014. One of her most well-known projects include Love in the Moonlight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim So Hyun is a Korean beauty who was loved by her fans in films like Missing You and Pure Love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Ji Won is known for her looks and fashion as she raises the bar every time she gives a public appearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bae Suzy is hailed as 'The Nation’s First Love' will make you go weak in the knees with her looks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Park Shin-hye sets the screens on fire with her beautiful looks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Song Hye-kyo's oh-so-hot pictures will make your jaw drop.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nana has always impressed everyone with her infectious smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jung Eun-chae has gained popularity for her elegance in The King Eternal Monarch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kwon Nara has essayed variety of roles and won hearts with her pretty face on screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 lip-locks that won Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi the Serial Kisser tag
Find Out More