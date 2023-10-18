Top 10 most chilling crime dramas streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some well-made crime thriller movies to watch online.

Rupal Purohit

Oct 18, 2023

Gangs of Wasseypur - Netflix

An epic crime saga revolving around power struggles and revenge in a coal mafia town.

Shootout At Lokhandwala - Amazon Prime Video

Based on an actual gun battle between gangsters and law enforcement in Mumbai.

Agneepath - Netflix

A gritty remake that follows a man's quest for vengeance against a crime lord.

Vaastav: The Reality - Amazon Prime Video

A powerful narrative about a man's descent into the criminal world and the consequences of his choices.

Rakta Charitra -Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by real events, it recounts the blood-soaked journey of a political leader.

Satya - JioCinema

This film offers a realistic portrayal of Mumbai's underworld through the eyes of a young immigrant.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster - JioCinema

A gripping tale of power, politics, and passion within a royal family.

Omkara - Amazon Prime Video

A modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare's "Othello" set in the heartland of India, rife with political scheming.

7 Khoon Maaf - Netflix

A black comedy involving a woman's journey through seven marriages, each ending in murder.

Gulaal - Youtube

A dark political drama set in the backdrop of a fictional Rajput college, filled with intrigue and betrayal.

