Top 10 most chilling horror films on OTT

Love horror genre then these spine-chilling films must be on your watchlist.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

Siblings must confront ghosts from their past in the house they grew up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hereditary (Amazon Prime)

Annie's ancestry horrifying truth comes to light soon after her mother pases away.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Conjuring (Netflix)

The Conjuring is a series of supernatural horror films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Smile (Amazon Prime Video)

A doctor experience frightening events and horrifying terror takes over her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Babadook (Netflix)

A young boy is convinced with the presence of a monster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scream (Netflix)

A group of teens become prey for a killer who is out for blood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Curse of the Nun (Jio Cinema)

A deranged nun doesn’t let a woman shift to her new home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Empty Man (Disney Plus Hotstar)

A former police officer investigates the case of a girl who disappears mysteriously but stumbles upon a demon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Black Mirror is one of the scariest web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Penny Dreadful (Netflix)

This is a web series where personal demons are stronger than vampires.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 trending Amazon Prime movies and series in India

 

 Find Out More