Top 10 most chilling true crime documentaries to watch on Netflix

Here are the top 10 true crime documentaries to stream on Netflix that will make you face the sinister side of reality.
A jaw-dropping story about a conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.
The series narrates the story of a controversial cult leader who builds an utopian city in the Oregon desert. Conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal.
This four episode crime docuseries narrates the workings of the Bengaluru city police as they attempt to solve four violent crimes.
A spine-chilling film based on serial killer Dennis Nilsen who narrates his life and horrific crimes via a series of chilling audiotapes recorded from his jail cell.
The docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family that left the country in shock.
The story about a brutal predator who was lynched in a courtroom in 2004.
A three-episode true crime docuseries about Chandrakant Jha, one of the most gruesome serial killers in Indian history.
The series follows the rise and fall of forest king Veerappan, a dreaded smuggler whose reign sparked a 20-year-long manhunt in South India.
This true-crime documentary covers the Chris Watts family murders.
A look inside the mind of serial killer Ted Bundy, featuring interviews with him on death row including present-day interviews, archival footage and audio recordings.
