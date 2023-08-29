Top 10 most chilling true crime documentaries to watch on Netflix

Here are the top 10 true crime documentaries to stream on Netflix that will make you face the sinister side of reality.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

The Tinder Swindler

A jaw-dropping story about a conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

Wild Wild Country

The series narrates the story of a controversial cult leader who builds an utopian city in the Oregon desert. Conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal.

Crime Stories: India Detectives

This four episode crime docuseries narrates the workings of the Bengaluru city police as they attempt to solve four violent crimes.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

A spine-chilling film based on serial killer Dennis Nilsen who narrates his life and horrific crimes via a series of chilling audiotapes recorded from his jail cell.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

The docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family that left the country in shock.

Indian Predator: Murder In A Courtroom

The story about a brutal predator who was lynched in a courtroom in 2004.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

A three-episode true crime docuseries about Chandrakant Jha, one of the most gruesome serial killers in Indian history.

The Hunt For Veerappan

The series follows the rise and fall of forest king Veerappan, a dreaded smuggler whose reign sparked a 20-year-long manhunt in South India.

American Murder: The Family Next Door

This true-crime documentary covers the Chris Watts family murders.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

A look inside the mind of serial killer Ted Bundy, featuring interviews with him on death row including present-day interviews, archival footage and audio recordings.

